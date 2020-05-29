Previous
Buford Hwy Project: Day 2 by darylo
66 / 365

Buford Hwy Project: Day 2

Another photo I took of a restaurant owner on Buford Hwy (actually, a Thai Ice Cream place) for the #wearebuhi We Love BuHi project giving business owners, residents, city council, etc. a voice to what Covid has meant to them during this time.
29th May 2020

Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
Somewhere in Year Eight (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 7 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
