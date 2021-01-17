Sign up
Photo 396
The Nut 2
I wrote a long, hotdog narrative to have it get erased...so here's a nut. Here's the other side of the nut:
https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2021-01-17
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
1
1
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
396
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
nut
,
cv2021
katy
ace
I like this one even better! Hot dog again!
January 18th, 2021
