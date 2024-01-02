Previous
Christmas ornament by deirdremagner
2 / 365

Christmas ornament

I love my Christmas 🎄 and keep it up til Jan.6. The lights and ornaments are so cheerful on long winter nights.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Deirdre

@deirdremagner
Teacher and tourist guide. I write a travel blog and love photography! Follow me or travel with me today!
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise