3 / 365
Dungarvan Harbour Christmas
Dungarvan Harbour, Co. Waterford, Ireland is decorated for Christmas. An attempt at a night shot without a tripod.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Deirdre
@deirdremagner
Teacher and tourist guide. I write a travel blog and love photography! Follow me or travel with me today!
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G981B
Taken
4th January 2024 5:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
christmas
,
light
,
reflections
,
harbour
,
dungarvan
