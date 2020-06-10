Previous
Next
0610watermelon by diane5812
Photo 3002

0610watermelon

Testing the "cut watermelon with dental floss" life hack. I couldn't get really close to the rind and wasted some of the melon so that part didn't work for me. But it is a slick way to cut the majority of the watermelon off the rind.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
822% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise