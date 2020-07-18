0718cleaning

Sara and family, along with Katie, are up north at a cabin for a long weekend. I came over to her house to clean it as a gift. As a new mother with a 2 year old - time for cleaning is a rarity. I swept and mopped floors, vacummed the entire house, washed windows and Owen fingerprints on 2 sets of glass doors, cleaned counters and appliances and garbage cans, got rid of outdoor spider webs and swept the front porch, cleaned 3 bathrooms, dusted, took the towels and dish rags home to wash - all in a house with the AC turned off in 103 degree heat. Whew.