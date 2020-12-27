Sign up
Photo 3202
1227Sunday
Went in to work really really early and brought back the candles from Christmas Eve. A perfect Sunday activity at home - disassembling the 100 candles while watching "The Young Victoria." I love English royalty history.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
