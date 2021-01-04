Previous
0104bauer by diane5812
Photo 3210

0104bauer

I'm doing doggie daycare for my grand dog while his house gets new siding put on (he barks at the workers), so he came to work with me. He loves church - so much room to explore and play in.
Diane Marie

@diane5812
