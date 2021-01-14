Sign up
Photo 3220
0114squirrels
The squirrels are busy this morning looking for their nuts. They can probably sense we are suppose to get 10" of snow that is just now beginning. How many can you see? There are 4.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
