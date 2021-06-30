Sign up
Photo 3387
0630annie
My constant companion for the past 10 days is heading back home. Does it look like she is sad to be leaving me?
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
0
0
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century
3387
photos
3
followers
4
following
927% complete
3380
3381
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
