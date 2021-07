07044thofJuly

Pastor Amy Jo (my boss) spontaneously said in today's sermon that I would be posting a selfie of myself singing "You're a Grand Old Flag" in celebration of today's holiday. I didn't want her to be accused of being a liar, so....... You will have to take my word for it that I tried singing the song as I was taking this picture! Happy 4th of July everyone! it was Thom's favorite holiday. I'm thinking of you, dear!