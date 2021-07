0729smoke

I live under an airport flight path. Do you see the faint outline of a plane over the chimney? Usually I can see planes very clearly. Fog, you may ask? Nope. Smoke from the Canada wild fires. And I live about 300 miles from the border. It smells like I am living in a camp fire if I go outside. Air quality alert until tomorrow. First it was heat. Now it's air quality. What a summer!