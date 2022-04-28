Previous
Next
0428bushes by diane5812
Photo 3689

0428bushes


A couple of volunteers planted 4 trees and almost 100 bushes around the perimeter of the church yesterday in an effort to be more environmentally friendly and natural and less manicured. I'm sure there are some sore backs this morning.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1010% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise