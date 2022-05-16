Previous
Went to work today and then thought that I could at least begin to wash a small section of the mold on my deck without compromising my still sore back. We shall see tomorrow how much damage I did to it - my back, not my deck. :)
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Diane Marie

