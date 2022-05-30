Previous
Next
0530stormprep by diane5812
Photo 3721

0530stormprep

Brought everything in from my front door and back deck. We are in line for baseball sized hail and/or tornadoes. I would hate to lose my flowers and the last high winds we had blew my rock out of the bird bath! Better safe than sorry.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1019% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise