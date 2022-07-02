Previous
Next
0702ointment by diane5812
Photo 3754

0702ointment

Starting my twice daily for 5 days before surgery application of this ointment in my nose. It is an antibiotic to eliminate staph organisms and hopefully infections.
2nd July 2022 2nd Jul 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1028% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise