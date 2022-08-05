0805gift

The recipient of the 11th Annual Memorial Birthday Dunn Bros gift card giveaway (I told her I wouldn't show her face). Today would have been Thom's 72nd birthday and it is my tradition to buy a gift card to his favorite coffee shop and give it to a stranger. Thom LOVED his coffee and I would have probably included a coffee card if he were alive. It was 90 degrees and humid today and there was no one in the shop when I was there. So I waited until the universe sent in this lady to get an iced coffee. She has been going to this coffee shop since it opened and even used to sit in Thom's favorite chair (it now has coffee machinery in that spot). I feel good about who got it this year. I hope she enjoys it! See you next year Dunn Bros!