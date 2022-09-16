Previous
Next
0916painting by diane5812
Photo 3830

0916painting

Helping my brother tape and paint his lower level. I earned the "Good sister" award today and will be helping him all weekend. But tonight I will be pampering my sore back.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1049% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise