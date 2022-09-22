Previous
Next
0922sheets by diane5812
Photo 3836

0922sheets

Do you have designated days to do certain chores? Thursdays are "washing sheets and other whites" day at my house.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise