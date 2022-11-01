Previous
1101police by diane5812
Photo 3876

1101police

Got to work at 5 and
this car was parked in our parking lot with its lights on. It was so dark I couldn't really see anything else. It was still there with its lights on at 6. I didn't know what was going on - medical emergency? Abandoned car? Mischief makers? I called the police and turned the parking lot light on for them. All I could see was that an officer was crouched down by the driver's side. I thought he may be trying to pick the lock to get to someone unresponsive inside but after about 10 minutes the car drove away. I didn't know there was a person in the car but the officer must have been talking to him/her. Don't know what the story was.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
