Photo 3899
1124jack
I went to my grandsons' house for coffee this morning before they went to Mark's sister's house for Thanksgiving dinner. Jack was focused on his trucks, as only a toddler can. My own dinner with my brother was cancelled because he is sick.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
