1124jack by diane5812
I went to my grandsons' house for coffee this morning before they went to Mark's sister's house for Thanksgiving dinner. Jack was focused on his trucks, as only a toddler can. My own dinner with my brother was cancelled because he is sick.
24th November 2022

Diane Marie

@diane5812
