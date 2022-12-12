Sign up
Photo 3917
1212charles
It wasn't unexpected but it was still shocking to hear that Charles died in his sleep this morning. He was a huge presence in this world and he loved me. Cared for me. I will never forget you, Charles. You can finally rest in peace.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
