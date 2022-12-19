Previous
Next
1219goodbye by diane5812
Photo 3924

1219goodbye

He doesn't know it but his family is back in town and coming to get him. He misses them. Saying goodbye to my best bud.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1075% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise