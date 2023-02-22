0222garage

Previous
We are in the bullseye for a historic snowstorm. My neighbor, who has a 2 car garage, parks his 3rd car - a work car- in our shared driveway. I offered to let him park that car in my garage during this storm. He gladly accepted my offer.
22nd February 2023

Diane Marie

