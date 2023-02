0223eagle

It's still snowing and I'm guessing there is about a foot of snow since yesterday. I have snow pics from home but I thought this DNR Eagle Cam was amazing. This eagle (and partner) is sitting on 2 eggs and I check in with this video feed every once in awhile to see how things are going. I guess that snow is extra insulation but what dedication! Looks like she hasn't moved in quite awhile! Nature is amazing.