022417inches by diane5812
Photo 3991

022417inches

First day back at the office since our snowstorm. Time to shovel out the emergency exits of 17 inches of snow. 5th largest snowfall of all time but not as big as they were predicting.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1093% complete

