0314puzzle by diane5812
Photo 4009

0314puzzle

My little buddy helped me with this dang puzzle while his mom installed the boys' car seats in my car (I need to pick them up from daycare tomorrow). He helped me find a piece I've been looking for since I started this puzzle!
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1098% complete

