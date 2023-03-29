Previous
0329game by diane5812
Photo 4024

0329game

Making a game /toy for the grandsons' Easter basket. You mix up the craft sticks and then have them match up the colored dots (different patterns on each set of two).
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
