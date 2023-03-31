Previous
Almost went back home because of roads looking flooded from so much rain this morning on my way to work. Check with me tomorrow. Now we have blizzard warnings for overnight….a foot of snow in 6 hours with 50 mph winds. Dear God….make it stop!
Diane Marie

