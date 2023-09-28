0928kruzen

I read this man's book over Christmas and was moved to contact him to see if he would consider coming to our church to talk about it. This is Cristobal Kruzen. He wrote "They Were Christians." Please read the book- chapters devoted to 12 individuals who did important things in the world and whose Christian faith played a role. A lovely man with his own interesting faith story. He also has a movie on Amazon called "Let Me Have My Son" - a somewhat biographical story of his son's journey with schizophrenia. What a blessing he was to our church tonight.