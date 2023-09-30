Previous
Brother and I went to tour several multi million dollar homes today. The gourmet kitchens, extravagent master bedroom suites are all wonderful. But I gotta say…I love a great 3 season porch
30th September 2023

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
