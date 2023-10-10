Previous
1010blanket by diane5812
Photo 4218

1010blanket

I've waited as long as I could. Looking forward to crawling in to a bed warmed by an electric blanket as opposed to layering fleece throws on top of me to manage the chill.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise