This is where you will find me all day. Resting in my recliner nursing a very sore back with crutch and heating pad nearby. Can barely walk. Yippee.
15th October 2023

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
