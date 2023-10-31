Previous
1031halloween
1031halloween

Went trick or treating with the boys tonight. In the snow and ice.
31st October 2023

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
