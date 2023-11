1114playground

The state of the playground project. About 1/2 way done. I'm afraid my contribution is over. After two days of labor, my back is killing me again. :( That pile of mulch/dirt by the climbing wall is my contribution. Doesn't look like much but required 20,000 steps over 2 days and I don't know how many wheelbarrows full. And this isn't a filter. The sky was really that color pink.