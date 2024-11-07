Previous
1107boys by diane5812
Photo 4610

1107boys

I had the boys tonight while the parents went to conferences and then out for a drink afterward. The boys complain about the "baby" toys downstairs but LOVE to play with my pink exercise ball. Move the furniture out of the way and watch out!
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise