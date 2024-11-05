Previous
1105mammo by diane5812
Saying a prayer while I wait for the results of my 1st mammogram since the end of treatment. Prayer answered. :)
Diane Marie

@diane5812
GaryW
Hallelujah!! Praise the Lord! So glad you got good results!
November 6th, 2024  
