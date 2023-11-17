Sign up
Photo 4256
1117mammo
Make your annual appointments with this bad boy, ladies. (And some men, too.)My mother and all 7 of her sisters have had breast cancer so you can be sure that I get a mammogram every year.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
