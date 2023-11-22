Sign up
Photo 4261
1122caramelpopcorn
I don't have to cook for Thanksgiving tomorrow but I made some caramel popcorn to bring to the 2 households I will be visiting - daughter and brother's.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
John Falconer
ace
Great shot with this Point of View.
(I haven’t this for years. I’ll be round to pick up some soon!!)
November 22nd, 2023
