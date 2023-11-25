Sign up
Photo 4264
1125birthday
Celebrated my sister-in-law's birthday by going out for breakfast. Then she opened her gifts from me back home. She loves Snoopy so one of the gifts was a string of battery operated Snoopy lights. She loved them.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
