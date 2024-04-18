Previous
0418thumbsup by diane5812
Photo 4409

0418thumbsup

Thumbs up with my cold mittens(to hopefully mitigate neuropathy) during my 4th out of 12 Taxol infusions.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise