Previous
0606chain by diane5812
Photo 4457

0606chain

Last December, my grandsons made me a chain with 16 links…one for each chemo session I was about to undergo. This is what it looks like today after my 15th session.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise