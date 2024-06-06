Sign up
Photo 4457
0606chain
Last December, my grandsons made me a chain with 16 links…one for each chemo session I was about to undergo. This is what it looks like today after my 15th session.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4457
photos
