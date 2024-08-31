Previous
0831flag
0831flag

My neighbor is flying the new MN state flag. The dark blue represents the night sky and the shape of MN. The light blue represents our abundance of water. The star represents the North Star ( L'etoile du Nord" our state motto. So much controversy.
31st August 2024

Diane Marie

@diane5812
Dorothy ace
Pretty but I can see why some controversy. It took awhile and enlarging to see the shape of Minnesota. Nice colours and star but surprised it’s not a 5 pointed one. Maybe because stars really do look more pointy.
September 1st, 2024  
Diane Marie
@illinilass The star is a duplicate of one that’s in laid in the floor of the capital. It’s also a series of 5 “M” a and it’s a shape that is used a lot for different nationalities so it is inclusive
September 1st, 2024  
