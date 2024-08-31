Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4542
0831flag
My neighbor is flying the new MN state flag. The dark blue represents the night sky and the shape of MN. The light blue represents our abundance of water. The star represents the North Star ( L'etoile du Nord" our state motto. So much controversy.
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane Marie
@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
4542
photos
5
followers
5
following
1244% complete
View this month »
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
4541
4542
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Pretty but I can see why some controversy. It took awhile and enlarging to see the shape of Minnesota. Nice colours and star but surprised it’s not a 5 pointed one. Maybe because stars really do look more pointy.
September 1st, 2024
Diane Marie
@illinilass
The star is a duplicate of one that’s in laid in the floor of the capital. It’s also a series of 5 “M” a and it’s a shape that is used a lot for different nationalities so it is inclusive
September 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close