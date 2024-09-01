Previous
0901book by diane5812
Photo 4543

0901book

First day of meteorological fall. It felt like it. I liked it. I spent a good portion of the day captivated by this book. A fascinating study of generations of Murdaugh men abusing power and behind the scene details of Alex's downfall.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Diane Marie

@diane5812
I started taking a picture a day on January 1, 2000 in an effort to document the first year of the new century for my...
1244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise