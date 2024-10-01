1001soccer

Previous
#3 scored all this teams goals today - 4, I think. But he gets so frustrated with the performance of his teammates (rightfully so, in some cases). Sharing his frustration, and tears, with one of the coaches.
1st October 2024

GaryW
Good for him to score the goals!
October 2nd, 2024  
