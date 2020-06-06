Eyeing the next target

We have lots of birds at our place, most are pretty well behaved, BUT that can't be said for the Sulphur Crested Cockatoo.

They are a large raucous, unruly, destructive bird.

I have mature Lemon Scented Gums either side of my driveway that they are quite partial to, they strip the new branches all the time.

I have been known to run around clapping my hands and yelling at them quite often. :) to shoo them off.

Sometimes they fly to the next poor tree but sometimes they just look down at me and probably think WHAT THE!!

Luckily my neighbours are too far away to see or hear me :) . I Hope

