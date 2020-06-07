Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 438
lingering a while
We are renovating our bathroom, so quick walk around outside to get a shot for today before we get stuck into it. The sun was out which was a bonus. :)
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Diane
ace
@dianeburns
Hi, I live in Teesdale, Australia, on 5 acres, I love hearing the birds and not much else. I'm happily married with four great grown...
