Too Hot! by dianen
Photo 1271

Too Hot!

Like the rest of the country...it was too hot for even this like red squirrel! He just laid there off the deck, watching me! And probably hoping for a breeze!!
30th June 2021

Diane

@dianen
Photo Details

