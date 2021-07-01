Previous
Snapping Turtle by dianen
Photo 1272

Snapping Turtle

I saw him just walking down the side of the road. He was very accommodating in letting me get a few shots before he slid back into the undergrowth!
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Diane

@dianen
