Fungi
34 / 365

Fungi

I believe these are called oyster mushrooms. I like the sculpture aspect to these. They grow like a shelf going up the side of the tree.
3rd February 2020

Diane Hart

@dianezelia
I like to share what I see through the lens. Nature is my favorite sceneries , and the tiny little world of...
